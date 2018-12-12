As Jimmy Kimmel told viewers, “It wasn’t a great day for Trump overall” on Tuesday. “He got worked by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi today,” the late-night host said, explaining that the president publicly threatened to shut down the government—and take the blame—if he doesn’t get his border wall funding.

“He's basically a toddler threatening to keep screaming on the floor of Toys ‘R’ Us until Congress buys him a Hatchimal,” Kimmel joked. “Nancy Pelosi kept demanding they have a fact-based debate about border security,” he added. “Has she met the president? He's not having a fact-based debate about anything.”

The meeting was originally supposed to happen behind closed doors, but in the name of “transparency,” Trump “called an audible and invited reporters in to watch,” Kimmel explained, “which didn't accomplish much other than possibly launching a new reality TV franchise.”

With that, Kimmel cut to a preview for a new episode of “The Real White House Wives of D.C.” during which dramatic music punctuated the back and forth between Trump and the Democratic leaders before someone ultimately flipped over a table: “Only on C-Span Bravo.”

“Well, that looks like a fun show, I would for sure watch that,” Kimmel said. “The best part of the meeting was Mike Pence just sitting there quietly, patiently waiting to be president. Not saying a word.”