On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel moved away from his favorite target, the coup-complicit congressman Ted Cruz, and toward the Q-complicit Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia who subscribes to QAnon—a baseless, batshit-insane conspiracy theory positing that Donald Trump is a messianic figure battling a cabal of sex-trafficker pedophiles comprised of some of the biggest names in Hollywood and the Democratic Party (this despite the fact that Trump palled around with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein).

“The chair of the RNC, Ronna McDaniel…tried to distance the party from QAnon. She said it’s beyond fringe and dangerous,” explained Kimmel during his late-night monologue. “QAnon is so fringe, in fact, Republicans in the House just put their screwiest, Q-iest member on the Education and Labor Committee—that is Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia.”

Then, Kimmel introduced his audience to Greene, who has never met a bonkers conspiracy theory she didn’t love.

“If you don’t know who this person is, I wish I didn’t too. She is the lady who, among other things, called for Nancy Pelosi’s execution; called for Joe Biden’s impeachment on his first day in office; and she believes our former governor here in California, Jerry Brown, used space lasers to set the wildfires here. She saw the Austin Powers movie and thought it was a documentary, I guess,” cracked Kimmel.

Greene is also a COVID skeptic who refused to wear a mask in a secure, tightly-packed room with other congresspeople during the storming of the U.S. Capitol; believes in Pizzagate, the debunked theory that Democrats were operating a child sex-trafficking ring under a D.C. pizza shop; said the elections of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to Congress represented an “Islamic invasion of our government”; called the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville an “inside job”; pushed the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that “Zionist supremacists” are trying to replace whites with migrants; has repeatedly questioned the 9/11 attacks; and called the Christchurch, Sandy Hook, and Parkland shootings “false flags.” And again, she supported executing Democratic leaders.

“Marjorie also called some of the terrible school shootings ‘false flag operations,’ meaning the perpetrators weren’t who we think they were,” offered Kimmel. “And here she is stalking and harassing a child not long after he watched his friends get slaughtered in school.”

He then threw to a video of Greene trailing David Hogg, a Parkland school shooting survivor (and teenager), barking at him and branding him a “coward.” The video was reportedly taken just weeks after the shooting.

“The coward she was yelling at there is a teenager named David Hogg. He’s an activist. She referred to him online as ‘Little Hitler.’ I wonder how it would go over with the Fox News and Ted Cruz crew if Nancy Pelosi called for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be executed and called a teenage kid Hitler? You think they’d have anything to say?” asked Kimmel. “Well, it was the other way around, and guess what? Most of them have nothing to say. Instead, they assigned her to the education committee—hoping she would get one? I don’t know.”