Jimmy Kimmel Urges Viewers to Sign Up for ‘TrumpCare’

Jimmy Kimmel has done just about everything in his power to prevent President Donald Trump and the Republican Party from dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

He delivered an emotional plea on behalf of his baby son and those less fortunate than him. He worked directly with Senator Chuck Schumer to make sure he had his facts straight. He even threatened to “pound” a Fox News host.

But as successful as those efforts were, his latest strategy might be the most effective yet with President Donald Trump.

Kimmel began on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by explaining how this week marks the one-year anniversary of Trump’s victory. “Isn’t it crazy to think we’re already 80 percent of the way through this presidency?” he joked.

But instead of “screaming helplessly at the sky,” as some Trump critics plan to do on Wednesday, Kimmel suggested they do something productive like signing up for the “new health care plan,” which just opened for enrollment on November 1st.

“It actually has a lot of good stuff in it,” he added. “It covers pre-existing conditions, it has no lifetime caps, you can keep your kids on it and it’s surprisingly affordable, especially for people making under $50,000.” Of course, he was talking about ObamaCare, which remains alive and well thanks to Republicans’ failure to undo it.

To Trump, Kimmel said, “Good for you for putting this out there. We do a lot of criticizing, we should also highlight the positive when it’s warranted.”

With that, he presented an advertisement that touted everything that’s great about “TrumpCare,” directing people to sign up at HealthCare.gov, the website the Trump administration would rather you not visit.

“Let’s all work together to get the word out about TrumpCare,” Kimmel said. “And thank you again, President Trump. You promised us health care. And you know what? You delivered.”