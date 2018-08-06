Joe Arpaio on Sacha Baron Cohen: I ‘Never Agreed’ to Blow Job From Trump

Former sheriff and current GOP Senate candidate Joe Arpaio apparently has no idea that he accepted the hypothetical offer of an “amazing blow job” from President Donald Trump on the latest episode of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who Is America?

In a new interview with the Phoenix New Times, the 86-year-old Arpaio says that he “never agreed” to oral sex from the president who recently pardoned him. This is despite the fact that when Baron Cohen—in character as a Finnish internet celebrity named OMGWhizzBoyOMG—asked him directly, “If Donald Trump calls you up after this and says, ‘Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you an amazing blow job,’ would you say yes?” Arpaio answered, “I may have to say yes.”

“I didn't even know what he was talking about,” Arpaio explained. "I couldn't even hear what the hell he was saying... He had a bad accent. He was twisting things around.” As for Baron Cohen’s questions about “hand jobs,” the former sheriff seemed similarly perplexed, adding, “We were talking about illegals and working with your hands!”

At another point in the interview, Baron Cohen asked Arpaio if he thinks Trump has ever had a “golden shower,” a covert reference to the alleged Russian “pee tape.” Arpaio replied, “Wouldn’t surprise me.”

“He mentioned Trump and gold — I thought he was talking about a gold shower,” Arpaio said on Monday.

The night before, his communications director, former Breitbart News reporter Jennifer L. Lawrence, tweeted at Baron Cohen, “It’s not going to be awkward at all explaining to @RealSheriffJoe what you meant by ‘golden shower.’”

In another interview with The Arizona Republic, Arpaio said of Baron Cohen, "He showed one good thing: He showed how I support the president.” Arpaio complimented the exaggeratedly dimwitted character during the interview, saying Trump would like him “because you think like he thinks.” Arpaio seemingly had no explanation for the moment in which lectured a small donut figurine about the virtues of gun ownership.

And yet despite Arpaio’s claims that he couldn’t hear or understand what the comedian who saying during their interview, he knew enough to try get ahead of the inevitable embarrassment last month, giving an interview to Breitbart in which he talked about how “uncomfortable” he was with Baron Cohen’s questions.

“I felt uncomfortable with some of the words they were using but I had to live through it. I am not the type of guy who gets up and walks out. I never walked out in thousands of interviews. I just take it,” he explained of the interview, which he was told was being broadcast live to two million people. “I was kind of shocked,” he added. “But I figured this is Finland and this is a famous comedian.”