Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Apple, Kanye West, and Other Major Twitter Accounts Hijacked to Promote Bitcoin Scam

At least a dozen Twitter accounts of some of the most wealthy and influential people and companies in the world were hacked Wednesday in an unprecedented attack on the platform designed to promote a suspected cryptocurrency scam. The culprits, as yet, are unknown.

Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Apple, Uber, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Wiz Khalifa and even Kim Kardashian West saw their accounts tell hundreds of millions of followers to send Bitcoin money to a certain wallet address if they wanted to see their money doubled in a giveaway of up to $10 million.

“I am giving back to my fans. All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. I am only doing a maximum of $10,000,000. bc1qxy2kgdygjrsqtzq2n0yrf2493p83kkfjhx0wlh. Only going on for 30 minutes!” the tweets read. Musk’s account, which has been the victim of imitators hawking Bitcoin wallets before, sent three tweets promoting this one and replied once to Bill Gates.

People sent more than $90,000 to the account listed within an hour of the fraudulent tweets going up, according to The Verge. A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the company was investigating the issue but did not yet have a statement.

A Biden campaign official told The Daily Beast, “Twitter locked down the account immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet. We remain in touch with Twitter on the matter.”

The hijackers also took over prominent accounts in the cryptocurrency industry, including Coinbase, the largest trading platform for Bitcoin and other digital currencies.

Most quickly deleted the tweets. The domain registrar used by the scammers told TechCrunch the company removed the URL after it was reported Wednesday.

Bitcoin scammers often use Twitter to promote their ploys, whether via legitimate accounts that send out hundreds of spam tweets or by hijacking verified accounts with thousands of followers. The scale of reaching millions of people in minutes is unprecedented.

Scammers frequently use accounts imitating Musk, one of the accounts hit by the latest hacking scam, in order to promote schemes purporting to pay back double the amount Bitcoin users send to a given address and have hit platforms ranging from Twitter to YouTube. Hoax artists perpetrating the double-your-money hoaxes have netted at least $2 million in bitcoin since the schemes first began, according to bitcoin.com.