Joe Biden Defends Himself Against Accusation of Unwanted Kiss: ‘Never Did I Believe I Acted Inappropriately’ But ‘I Will Listen’

On Sunday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden, who is said to be considering a third bid for the presidency, addressed an allegation that has rattled his campaign-in-waiting and overshadowed other ongoing storylines in the 2020 race to be the Democratic nominee.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort," he wrote in a statement issued by his communications team.

The latest statement comes in response to an allegation from Lucy Flores, a former member of the Nevada State Assembly and the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2014, who wrote in a first-person essay on Friday that Biden had kissed her on the back of her head without her consent, prior to a speech she gave at a campaign rally he attended.

Bill Russo, a spokesperson for Biden, initially issued a statement saying that the former vice president did not recall any such incident happening but that he respected Flores and her right to share this story. It was not until Sunday morning that Biden himself responded, issuing a statement of his own.

“And not once—never—did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said in a statement. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.”

Biden continued by saying that he would work hard to advocate for women and try to learn things from different vantage points.

“I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve,” the statement said. “I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. And I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won.”