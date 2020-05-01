Joe Biden Doesn't Need to Pick a Black Woman as His Vice President. He Needs to Put One on the Supreme Court.

When I read that a number of black women I admire published a letter encouraging Joe Biden to select a black woman as his vice presidential candidate, I realized just how little I care whether he does or not. Because while it would be historic and symbolically inspiring, I think Biden could make a move that would be far more important, one that he already committed to making during a debate with Bernie Sanders—he must commit to nominating one to the Supreme Court should he be elected.

I can already feel the eye-rolling begin. Based on the fact that Biden owes his nomination to black women voters he should feel so indebted to them that arguably he should not only select a black female running mate and nominate one to the Supreme Court, but perhaps fill his entire cabinet with black women. But we know that he won’t. It would be great if we lived in a society in which he could, racial and gender politics be damned.

Yet in the same way that we all knew Barack Obama wasn’t going to select another black person to be his vice presidential nominee because of the complicated optics, I’m not alone in worrying if Biden selects a black woman as his running mate he won’t have the political capital to nominate one for the role that matters so much more: Supreme Court justice.