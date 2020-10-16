Joe Biden Said Some Truly Scary Shit in His Calm, Inside Voice

It was another balancing act for Joe Biden tonight, and if Donald Trump hadn’t killed our outrage receptors, many of us would probably find the confusion truly alarming.

Even if you’re convinced that Biden is, by far, the lesser of two evils, it’s still worth taking a minute to stop to consider what we might be getting ourselves into with Biden and the Democrats. It ain’t pretty.

Thursday night’s town halls were a stark contrast in style, with the ABC town hall being stylistically like Biden (slow and substantive), and Trump’s NBC event reminding me of him (flashy, interrupting, and entertaining). The contrast makes Biden feel like the comparatively safe choice, and maybe he is. But underneath the boring wonkery and yarns that end with his dad calling him “Joey” lies some truly scary shit.