On Sept. 8, 2015, George Clooney became the first big guest to grace the couch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. More than five years later, Clooney returned to the late-night show to promote his new sci-fi film The Midnight Sky.

But before that could happen, The Late Show aired a nearly 8-minute-long animated sketch called “Twas the Coup Before Christmas.”

The cartoon, made in the style of Colbert’s Trump-bashing Showtime series Our Cartoon President, was a riff on the celebrated poem A Visit from St. Nicholas—only in this case, it involved Santa Claus and Joe Biden joining force to stop Donald Trump and a cabal of MAGA fiends (Rudy Giuliani and Mitch McConnell chief among them) from stealing Santa’s magical sack of presents (thereby ruining Christmas for all), under the guise that the sack contains stolen presidential ballots that would back up their baseless voter-fraud claims.

“Twas the Coup Before Christmas” pokes fun at Rudy Giuliani’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco, his courtroom fart, and his hair-melting moment; meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is depicted in a trench coat a la Arnold Ernst Toht, the Nazi baddie trying to locate the Ark of the Covenant in Raiders of the Lost Ark (you know, the face-melting guy).

Colbert voices CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in the spoof, with things culminating in a wild showdown at Trump’s “Whitest Christmas” White House bash.

You can watch the whole thing here: