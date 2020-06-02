Biden: Congress Must Ban Police Chokeholds Now

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged Congress on Tuesday morning to pass legislation that would ban chokeholds, halt the transfer of military weapons to police departments, and create a “model” use-of-force standard for police across the country during a speech about racial injustice.

Speaking in Philadelphia at City Hall, Biden addressed the nation the day after the stay-at-home order was lifted in Delaware, where he has been largely confined to his home studio.

The Democratic nominee’s speech came after cities erupted into fiery protests and clashes with police in the wake of George Floyd’s death, with police in Washington, D.C., charging at peaceful protesters and throwing tear gas into the crowd near the White House.

In his nearly 25-minute speech, Biden called for Congress to “act this month” to pass legislation introduced in the Democratic-controlled House by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in late April that would classify the use of the chokehold as “excessive use of force by police officers” and would be deemed unlawful. “Congress should put it on the president’s desk in the next few days,” Biden said.

The former vice president also called for an end to the transfer of “weapons of war to police forces” and for the creation of “a model use-of-force standard,” he said. “That also should be made law this month. No more excuses, no delays.”