Take the High Road, Joe. But Not Too High.

So off goes Joe Biden to Kenosha on Thursday with wife, Jill, to host a town hall meeting and “to make a local stop,” as the press release put it, which we can perhaps presume means a visit to Jacob Blake’s family (sans nonexistent pastor).

I guess this is a good idea. The first principle of campaigning against a bully is don’t be bullied. Show you’re not intimidated. Biden did that successfully Monday in Pittsburgh—his rhetoric was pugnacious and direct. So don’t leave the Kenosha optics to Donald Trump. Show you’ll play on his turf.

But there’s a tightrope Biden has to walk these next two months. Sure, take the moral high ground. But don’t go too high. Don’t get down in Trump’s sewer with him, but punch back when punching back is called for. And then, as fast as possible, try to change the subject from what Trump wants the campaign to be about.