Joe Biden Tops Bernie Sanders’ First-Day Fundraising Tally

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced Friday that it had raised a total of $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his candidacy—the largest single-day tally for any 2020 candidate thus far.

“That’s more than any other presidential campaign so far,” boasted a note to supporters. The campaign said that 97 percent of online donations were under $200 and that the average online donation was $41. Additionally, they said that a total of 96,926 people contributed.

One Biden aide told The Daily Beast that the number was measured from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, that the total includes a high-dollar fundraiser Biden attended in Philadelphia on Thursday, and that none of the funds are general-election funds.

Biden’s overall figure is greater than the single-day totals from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who previously held the top-two highest 24-hour fundraising totals. However, Biden’s tally came from significantly fewer donors than Sanders’ and included the high-dollar event.

The haul helps ease concerns from within the former vice president’s camp and supporters that he would not be able to out-raise several popular 2020 opponents.