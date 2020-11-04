While You Were Sleeping, Biden Got Back in the Game

If you slammed your laptop shut and called it a night around the time Ohio was called for President Donald Trump early Wednesday, then, well, we hope you got some sleep.

But you’ll also notice things were looking a whole lot different later in the morning.

For a few hours on Tuesday night, things looked eerily similar to 2016. Initial confidence—by Democrats, pollsters, and much of the political class—in a Joe Biden victory took a massive hit when Florida started pivoting toward Trump, then fell further when other states surveys had suggested would be 50/50 battles turned out to be nothing of the sort.

Then Trump falsely claimed victory in an incendiary White House address.

But this is not 2016—and things were looking much rosier for Biden (if not Senate Democrats) as America woke up from its most surreal Election Day in recent memory, and its first in the pandemic era. Most importantly, in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, Biden was able to take a lead over Trump after Milwaukee’s mail-in ballots were added to the tally, according to The Associated Press. Suddenly Trump’s tactic—to falsely claim victory and demand that votes stop being counted immediately, maliciously conflating counting ballots with voters somehow casting them after the fact—became even more transparent.

Other developments in the early hours of Wednesday morning also boosted Biden’s chances, including The Associated Press calling Arizona for the former vice president, while also projecting that he would win a key electoral vote in the Omaha area of Nebraska. The Trump orbit expressed vocal anger after Fox News made an earlier move calling Arizona late Tuesday, but a Biden victory in the state made his path to 270 electoral votes much cleaner than it would have been otherwise. The Nebraska electoral vote further boosted his chances, meaning Biden could still lose Pennsylvania but carry Michigan and Wisconsin and win the presidency.

In the latter state, the Associated Press reported that once “totals were updated Wednesday morning, Biden expanded his lead to more than 20,000 votes out of nearly 3.2 million cast.” Data from the Milwaukee County Clerk’s office showed that Biden had won more than 69 percent of the vote in the area, while the Trump campaign had earned over 29 percent.

In Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told reporters in a press conference late Tuesday that the state had been put “on track to be in a position to potentially see a full result of every tabulation out of Michigan in the next 24 hours.

But while The Detroit News reported that Trump had a narrow lead over Biden into Wednesday morning, the newspaper noted that “less than 45 percent of the votes in the Democratic [stronghold] of Wayne County remained to be counted.” Wayne County includes Detroit, a mostly Black city where early returns showed Biden running up massive margins.

And Wednesday morning, Benson tweeted that “hundreds of thousands of ballots in our largest jurisdictions are still being counted, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren & Sterling Heights.”

Georgia and Pennsylvania were also still very much up in the air, but with more hope for Democrats than early returns might have suggested. Georgia has been a reliably red state in presidential elections since Democrat Bill Clinton last won it in 1992, but remained uncalled Wednesday morning, even as more votes were expected from areas of strength for Biden, like Atlanta’s Fulton County.

And votes were still rolling in from Philadelphia as Biden made a late play for Pennsylvania, even as the potential for legal disputes from the Trump campaign loomed. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled back in September that mail ballots would count if they were postmarked by Election Day and received by the Friday following the election. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block that decision last month, though ballots received after Election Day were to be segregated in anticipation they might later do so.

As the 2020 election wore on into another day, a New York Times headline that “The Remaining Vote in Pennsylvania Appears to Be Overwhelmingly for Biden,” showed exactly why the state could be the major flashpoint from here on out.