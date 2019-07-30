Joe Biden’s Big Job Wednesday Night: Bury the Age Issue Once and for All

Many Americans view Donald Trump as a uniquely dangerous president, so there is an implicit obligation for Democrats to nominate someone who can beat him.

Beating Trump will require a candidate who has the energy and toughness to take on a world-class virtuoso at Twitter trolling, hurling off-the-cuff comebacks and insults, and discovering and exposing his opponents’ weaknesses.

If you saw Joe Biden’s shaky first debate and then watched Robert Mueller’s halting testimony last week, the idea of pinning your hopes on an aging Trump rival who has lost a step feels increasingly dicey.