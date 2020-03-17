Joe Biden’s Brand of Patriotism Is Just What We Need

Liberals have not always done well with patriotism, or at least the kind of flag-waving jingoism that passes for patriotism on the American right. While liberals may love their country as much as right-wingers, they see it as a work in progress, rather than a monument set in stone. For this, they have often been impugned. But, in fact, their ambition is a consummately patriotic one, rooted in the Constitution, to make our nation “a more perfect union,” a goal that seeks to overcome the flaws in our history rather than ignore them.

Patriotism is love for, or devotion to, one’s country. It is distinct from nationalism, which exalts one’s nation and culture above others. One can be a patriot without being a nationalist. The current presidential campaign offers three distinct approaches to patriotism by the three men currently running for the White House.