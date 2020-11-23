Joe Biden’s National Security Picks Are the Best in Decades

A former cabinet member once said to me that the secret to job success is picking the right predecessor. In this regard, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their entire administration could not be better positioned for success.

Being better than Team Trump is clearly setting the bar too low, especially in a sensitive area like national security. But the picks Biden is making seem not only assured of outperforming Trump’s team but likely of doing better than did Barack Obama’s team. Indeed, this may prove the strongest group a new U.S. president has assembled in decades.

Much can change between appointments and end results, of course. But history’s lessons suggest a number of reasons why the newly announced Biden team is so promising, beginning at the top.