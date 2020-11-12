Joe Biden’s Plan to ‘Heal’ America Will Not Solve Trump’s Post-Election Chaos

It was, for his supporters, a speech that spoke of the normality and return to decency they hoped his election heralded. It was also, as so much is in modern American discourse, a mass of frustratingly non-specific words gloopily trying, and failing, to say something specific.

On Saturday, Joe Biden said, once again, that he wanted “to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify.” That “to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans.” And he declared that this is “the time to heal in America.”

These are laudable aims, but the brutal truth is Donald Trump, his loyal political operators, and his most fervent supporters do not want Joe Biden’s healing. They do not consider themselves to be suffering from any malady. They don’t want Biden’s medicine. They want to ride roughshod over the election result and, if they can, re-install Donald Trump as president.