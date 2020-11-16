Biden’s Win Won’t Matter if Georgia Makes McConnell His Co-President

With two weeks’ distance, we can see that voters delivered a pretty depressing message overall. Yes, they said, we’re exhausted by Donald Trump, and we want rid of him. But we don’t want to give the Democrats the run of the place.

This was the unmistakable verdict of the swing voters who decided the election. They want divided government. They just don’t trust either party enough to give them full control. So there was a lot of ticket-splitting in Maine, where people voted for Joe Biden and Susan Collins, while in other states that don’t have Maine’s history of persnickety independence, a lot of people voted for Biden and then skipped the Senate altogether (Cal Cunningham in North Carolina got around 110,000 fewer votes than Biden).

Democrats are reckoning with this dynamic nationally, and too publicly for my taste, in the aftermath of Joe Biden’s win and the party’s underwhelming performance down-ballot. But all of that is something I’ll save for another column and something that the party should reckon with after we get through the high-stakes special elections in Georgia.