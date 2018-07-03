Joe Jackson, Michael's Tormentor, Buried Alongside His Son

Michael Jackson cut his father Joe Jackson out of his will after suffering years of bullying and abuse at the hands of his tyrannical father-manager, so it's a fair guess that Michael would have been horrified to learn that his tormentor would be buried alongside him.

However, the two have been reunited in death, after Joe was buried in the same Glendale cemetery as his son yesterday.

Janet Jackson was among the mourners at the ceremony yesterday which saw Joe laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Glendale, CA, where MJ is entombed in a mausoleum. It is not known exactly where Joe has been buried in the cemetery.

Jackson has been widely blamed for instilling in his son Michael a host of insecurities and fears as he sought to control his son’s life—he reportedly called his son ‘Big Nose’ after realising that Michael was self conscious about the size of his nose, leading to Jackson’s lifelong obsession with plastic surgery, much of which focused around compulsive remodelling of his nose.

After his death, it was reported that, in the LA morgue where his body was taken, the prosthesis went missing, leaving only a hole in his face surrounded by bits of cartilage.

He split from his father’s control for good in 1984 when he refused to go on a Jackson 5 tour, but never escaped his shadow; he told reporters in his later years that even the thought of him made him nauseous.

Michael also cut his father, who died of pancreatic cancer last week, out of his will.

The opulent cemetery in South California is also the final resting place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney.