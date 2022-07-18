Joe Rogan Calls Trump a Drugged-Out ‘Man Baby’

Joe Rogan escalated his one-sided feud with Donald Trump on Monday, suggesting during his podcast that the former president’s outsized energy derives from Adderall and calling him a “man baby.”

Rogan’s latest comments came during a conversation with comedian and frequent guest Tom Segura, who said the “thing that is incredible” about Trump as president is that he was “full of fucking energy” and supposedly only slept about four hours per night.

“He’s on Adderall,” Rogan asserted, before looking for confirmation from his guest. “Do you think he’s on Adderall?”

Segura claimed he’d heard from multiple people who worked with Trump on his reality show The Apprentice and claimed he was “fucking gassed up for shoots” because otherwise he had trouble reading the teleprompter.

From there, the conversation moved on to reports that Trump would get “bored” during his intelligence briefings and would need his name sprinkled throughout the pages to stay engaged. Segura also explained how Jared Kushner would supposedly sandwich bad news between two compliments about Trump.

“Of course!” Rogan said with a laugh. “He’s a man baby.”

“He’s a fucking toddler,” Segura replied. “It’s exactly how I talk to my kids about shit.”

While Rogan said during the 2020 election that he would rather vote for Trump than Biden, he has since confirmed that he didn’t vote for either candidate. Last month, he endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 race and said he was “not interested” in helping Trump by hosting him on his popular podcast, despite multiple overtures from the former president.

