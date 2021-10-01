Joe Rogan Thinks Biden Faked His COVID-19 Booster Shot on Live TV

Joe Rogan’s streak of terrible COVID-19 takes continued this week when he baselessly suggested the White House faked President Joe Biden’s booster shot on live TV out of fear that he could have dropped dead in the moment.

After Biden took questions from reporters while received his third dose of the Pfizer jab earlier this week, Rogan used his massively popular Spotify podcast to wonder aloud if it was a “real booster.”

When his guest, former CIA officer Mike Baker agreed, suggesting that it was merely “performance art,” Rogan dug deeper into his latest conspiracy theory.

“I don’t think they would take the chance,” the host said. “I think if they were going to give him a booster shot, the last thing they would do is give it to him live on television. What if he dies? What if he blacks out? What if he gets it and faints? Because people have had very bad reactions, like in the moment, for whatever reason.”

Earlier this year, the CDC reported 21 cases of anaphylaxis out of 1,893,360 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Unless Kamala Harris talked him into it,” Rogan later joked—the implication being that she was trying to kill him so she could take over the job. “She’s like, go ahead, take it. Give him a double!”

While Rogan has repeatedly expressed skepticism around the COVID-19 vaccine, and has not said whether or not he has received the shot himself, he confirmed that he took ivermectin—an anti-parasitic medication most commonly used for horse deworming—when he tested positive last month.