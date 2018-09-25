Joe Scarborough on ‘The View’: Kavanaugh’s Views on Racial Discrimination Should Keep Him Off Supreme Court

Joe Scarborough, the former Republican congressman and host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, does not think Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed as Supreme Court justice. But it has nothing to do with the sexual-assault allegations against him.

“You’ve got Democratic senators that are basically saying, ‘I don’t need to hear Kavanaugh, he’s a rapist!’” Scarborough said during a joint appearance with his co-host and partner Mika Brzesinski on The View Tuesday morning. “You’ve got Republican senators going out there and going, ‘I don’t need to hear these women, they’re lying!’” Since we “still have due process in America,” he said the FBI should investigate the claims and “come back with the facts.”

Scarborough said he believes that “at the end of the day” Kavanaugh will make it to the bench but added that if he were a senator, he would not vote to confirm him.

“I will tell you what bothers me the most about Kavanaugh and I'm a conservative, I have supported just about every conservative judge that has gone up to the Supreme Court,” Scarborough said. “But when Kavanaugh was asked by Kamala Harris, do you believe someone can be barred from the United States of America by Congress or the president based solely on their race, he wouldn't answer the question.

“If you can't even say that we can discriminate against people based on their race in 2018, you don't belong on the Supreme Court,” he said to loud cheers from The View’ s audience.

Asked by moderator Whoopi Goldberg what that says about the Republican senators who are itching to vote for Kavanaugh, Scarborough said, “That says the same thing about the Republicans who continue to support Donald Trump after he supported a Muslim ban in December 2015, after he pretended in February 2016 he didn't know who David Duke and the KKK were, after he talked about how an Indiana judge couldn't be fair because his parents were from Mexico, after he mocked and ridiculed a Gold Star mother.”

Later in the show, Scarborough, who officially ditched the Republican Party over Trump to become a registered independent more than a year ago, said he would be open to voting for Harris—or any other Democrat for that matter—in 2020.

“I will vote for whoever will get Donald Trump out of office,” Scarborough declared.