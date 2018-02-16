Joe Scarborough: Trump’s Inaction on Guns Proves He’s an ‘Impotent,’ ‘Small’ ‘Coward’

Joe Scarborough knows how to get under Donald Trump’s skin. And on Friday morning, the Morning Joe host may have found the most promising way yet to get his former buddy to take some action on America’s gun epidemic. Scarborough appealed to Trump’s manhood.

“The president has no problem immediately striking out whenever there’s any other attack that doesn’t involve guns, immediately casting blame before we know actually who has committed the atrocities,” the host said. Echoing an argument made by Jimmy Kimmel the night before,” Scarborough said Trump even “comes up with solutions we don’t need” like building a border wall “every expert says we don’t need.”

“And yet, when our children are slaughtered in schools,” he added, “when Christians in the heart of Texas one morning and get gunned down by the same type of weapon, Donald Trump says he can’t do anything.”

After disputing the Second Amendment right to weapons of war, Scarborough said “thoughts and prayers are fine,” but asked, “Why is Donald Trump impotent? Why is he impotent when it comes to this? He is supposed to be a man of action and he is letting our children get slaughtered, week by week by week, and it will happen again.”

“We’ve got a president who’s acting impotent, saying, ‘Oh, I can’t do anything,’” he added, expanding his attacks to GOP members of Congress. “Paul Ryan, ‘Oh, I can’t do anything, oh, I’m so sad.’ Are you really sad, Marco Rubio? ‘It’s too early to tell.’ No, Marco, it’s not. I know you got $3 million from the NRA, I know you’re scared of your base, you proved that in your abandonment of the DREAMers. But you know what? We parents are scared, too. Our children are scared.”

Later in the show, Scarborough returned to the president, saying, “Donald Trump has proven to be a coward. He’s proven to be a small man. He’s so scared of his most extreme base. He is a coward.”