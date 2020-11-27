Update Your Entire Wardrobe With 30% Off Everything at Joe’s Jeans This Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

This brand is just jean-ius.

Marissa Miller

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Joe's Jeans

From Bella Hadid to Hailey Baldwin Bieber, numerous celebrities have been spotted rocking Joe’s Jeans denim, sweaters, tops and skirts. Now, get the paparazzi-approved look on the cheap thanks to the luxe denim brand’s generous Black Friday sale. Get 30% off all items (including on-sale threads!) with the code SHOPBF at checkout. Not sure where to start? Their best-selling Honey Curvy Bootcut Jeans is giving us major 90s throwback vibes, while their *top*-selling Tie Dye Cropped Sweatshirt is the very garment your cozy quarantine wardrobe needs.

The Honey Jeans

Down From $158

Buy at Joe's Jeans$111

Tie Dye Cropped Sweatshirt

Down From $148

Buy at Joe's Jeans$104

The Brixton

Down From $168

Buy at Joe's Jeans$118

Wintz Henley

Down From $84

Buy at Joe's Jeans$59

