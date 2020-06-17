John Bolton Shows That All the President’s Men Are Cowards

The Bolton bombshells landed within minutes of each other on Wednesday afternoon, with the New York Times reporting that the president’s national security adviser thought the case of impeaching Trump went past Ukraine and extended into Turkey and China and other cases involving favors for companies in countries run by “dictators he liked" (so, there are dictators he doesn’t like?).

Meanwhile the Washington Post reported that Trump directly asked Xi Jinping to help him win the election by buying more wheat and soybeans to lift him in the farmbelt states, and the Wall Street Journal running an excerpt from The Room Where It Happened where, among other things, Trump praised Xi for his Uyghur concentration camps.

The book is 592 pages, and it’s already #1 on Amazon even before it’s out next week. Trump sued to block publication, with Bill Barr inevitably doing his hopeless dirty work there. He will lose. The book will be published. And the news is already here.