John Kelly Implies America Doesn’t Respect ‘Sacred’ Women Anymore In Press Briefing

In an effort to clean up the mess President Donald Trump made this week, Chief of Staff John Kelly inserted a foot into his mouth.

During today’s press briefing General Kelly was sent to the podium to address the public relations nightmare Trump created by claiming former President Obama, President Bush, President Clinton and President Bush Sr. did not call the family of fallen soldiers, bringing in Kelly’s deceased son as an example, told a Gold Star widow “he knew what he signed up for,” and offered another father of a fallen soldier a $25,000 check that was never received.

He began by describing the process for what happens when a soldier is killed in action and how Trump decided to call the family.

Kelly then explained what “the president tried to say” when he told a Gold Star’s widow “he knew what he signed up for.”

He also lashed out at Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D-FL) who had listened in on and criticized Trump’s phone call to a Gold Star widow.

But then the presser took a turn. Kelly went on to say: “When I was a kid growing up, a lot of things were sacred in our country. Women were sacred and looked upon with great honor. That’s obviously not the case anymore as we see from recent cases.”

“Life, the dignity of life was sacred. That’s gone,” Kelly added. “Religion, that seems to be gone as well. Gold Star families, I think that left in the convention over the summer.”