John Oliver and Colbert Brutally Mock Trump’s Terrible Impeachment Lawyers

John Oliver makes his triumphant return to Last Week Tonight this coming Sunday on HBO. But first, he joined Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s Late Show to weigh in on everything he missed since his post-election season finale last fall.

“Here we go again, again,” Colbert said at the top of the show, explaining that the first day of Trump’s second impeachment hearings—or, as he called it, “déjà coup”—turned out to be “far less boring” than he thought it would be. The host was especially moved by the “devastating” video House impeachment managers presented at the top of their opening arguments.

After joking about the reality that he is, at 43, the same age as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Oliver weighed in on the day’s proceedings, calling it the “perfect echo of the Trump presidency—something that is supposed to be nothing is made very much something.”

“I gather that the first lawyer engaged in a kind of freestyle beat poetry for a while and then the second threatened civil war, is that right?” Oliver added.

“I thought he was just trying to run out the clock,” Colbert said, comparing Trump lawyer Bruce Castor to a stand-up comedian who has to perform a full hour.

Colbert also spent several minutes of his monologue roasting Trump’s “completely unprepared” defense team, from Castor, who opened by accidentally referring to himself as the “lead prosecutor” to David Schoen, who “played ‘bad cop’ to Castor’s ‘bad lawyer’” and presented a montage of Democrats arguing that Trump should have be impeached starting during his first year in office.

“Uh, Dave? That’s not the knockout punch you think it is,” the host replied. “‘Your honor, my client did not burn down that school. I present to the court three years of 911 calls saying that he’s an arsonist.’”