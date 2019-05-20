John Oliver Drags Meghan McCain: ‘The Most Embarrassing Child of a Prominent Political Figure’

On Sunday evening, John Oliver dedicated the opening portion of Last Week Tonight to the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest—specifically, to the Icelandic group Hatari. Though the eye-catching BDSM-themed outfit placed 10th overall with their rendition of “Hatrið mun sigra,” they managed to attract headlines (and the ire of their Israeli hosts) for showcasing Palestinian flags during their performance.

And if that weren’t enough, one of its members is the son of the Icelandic ambassador to the U.K.

“You may be thinking that’s the most embarrassing child of a prominent political figure you’ve ever seen, but let me remind you of the continued existence of Meghan McCain!” exclaimed John Oliver, before trolling her husband Ben Domenech, publisher of the far-right rag The Federalist.

“Oh no! Oh no! I bet her husband is going to get so mad at me now!” exclaimed Oliver. “What on earth is he going to tweet and then delete? I can’t wait to find out!”

The HBO host was of course referring to Domenech’s unhinged (and since-deleted) Twitter tirade aimed at Late Night’s Seth Meyers, who had the gall to…very politely question McCain on his show about her dangerous and disingenuous comments concerning Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI).

Meyers’ line of questioning—which, again, was incredibly respectful—prompted Domenech to tweet, “I see that @sethmeyers, the untalented piece of shit who only has his job because he regularly gargled Lorne Michaels’ balls, went after my wife tonight with his idiotic anti-Semitic bullshit,” Domenech wrote.

Domenech continued: “Seth is an awful person who is known within the industry for how terrible he is. He is a monumental asshole who is utterly unfunny. He deserves the mockery he receives from all the people who laugh at him.”

“Here is proof that white men get ahead despite their obvious lack of talent. It’s @sethmeyers, who would beg for a third of the viewers at @TheView. He’s awful, untalented, and a perfect definition of a cuck.”

For what it’s worth, Meyers is not only known as one of the nicer guys in Hollywood who earned every bit of his success, but Domenech, in addition to being fired from the Washington Post for plagiarism, is the son of Douglas Domenech, who served in the Department of the Interior during the George W. Bush administration—where Ben, despite his lack of experience, managed to land a gig as a speechwriter for Tommy Thompson, secretary of Health and Human Services.

And Meghan McCain, well, you know who her father is.