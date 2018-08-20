On Sunday, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press. It was an unmitigated disaster.

According to Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, the “one-man legal improv troupe” sat down with host Chuck Todd and “came with a rationale for his boss’ refusal to sit down with [Robert] Mueller that is, even by Giuliani standards, very Giuliani.”

The longtime Trump consigliere exclaimed, “Truth isn’t truth!... Don’t do this to me!”

“Don’t do this to you?” asked a confused Oliver. “You just said ‘truth isn’t truth!’ That’s not acceptable from a president’s lawyer. It’s barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time: Truth isn’t truth, man—and also, toes are just feet-fingers. I feel warm.”

“And look, in fairness to Giuliani, the Ken Bone of 9/11, that was not the dumbest thing he said in that interview,” Oliver continued. “Because just watch: Giuliani, the president’s lawyer whose job is to potentially dismiss damning evidence of the Trump Tower meeting, basically do the exact opposite.”

When pressed by Todd about the infamous Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer, Giuliani acknowledged: “The meeting was originally for the purpose of getting information about Clinton.”

“Which in itself is attempted collusion!” shot back Todd. “No it’s not!” Giuliani replied.

“What is Giuliani doing, and why does the White House keep letting him go on TV?” Oliver said. “Because at this rate, Trump is going to wind up behind bars with Giuliani visiting him and saying, ‘Don’t worry, Donald: Prison isn’t prison.’”

Of course, Oliver is no fan of Giuliani’s. He’s railed against the former mayor of New York City for marrying his second cousin and, in the comic’s words, wanting “to fuck Ivanka,” the president’s daughter.