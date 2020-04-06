John Oliver Exposes ‘Alt-Right Pinocchio’ Jared Kushner’s Coronavirus Idiocy

Last week, John Oliver returned for a stripped-down, social distancing-friendly version of Last Week Tonight following a brief hiatus due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. There, he verbally undressed Trump over his “failed” response to the crisis and introduced his audience to some seriously bizarre/hilarious rat erotica.

On Sunday night, Oliver returned to his bluish void of a set where he aimed his ire at Trump’s failson-in-law, Jared Kushner—a socialite whose criminal-father paid Harvard $2.5 million to allegedly secure his admission to the prestigious university.

“Trump has repeatedly suggested that it’s the states’ responsibility to fix things—an attitude that reached its apex on Thursday when Jared Kushner, a man who looks less like someone who could handle a global pandemic and more like an alt-right Pinocchio, suggested that states should not count on a federal stockpile of medical supplies,” Oliver explained.

The comedian then threw to a clip of Kushner during a press conference saying, “The notion of the federal stockpile [of ventilators] is it’s supposed to be our stockpile, it’s not supposed to be states’ stockpile that they then use.”

Following Kushner’s untrue comments—the federal stockpile is indeed for the states’ use—the website for the Department of Health and Human Services changed its language to echo Kushner’s concerning the federal stockpile.

“Wait…our stockpile? It’s not your stockpile, it’s a national stockpile for use by the United States, you fucking moron,” exclaimed Oliver. “And here’s the interesting thing about the United States: it’s almost entirely made of states! There’s states everywhere! I’d say more than forty of them, Jared! And some parts of them badly need supplies right now, like the city that you used to live in, and which I pray you never show your polished fucking face again.”