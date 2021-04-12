On Sunday, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver followed in the footsteps of Saturday Night Live in mocking the news—broken by none other than The Daily Beast—that Trump-toadying Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) had reportedly paid his pal (and accused sex trafficker) Joel Greenberg $900 via Venmo, who then sent the money to three young women, describing the transactions as being for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School”

“You fucking idiots!” exclaimed Oliver. “I can’t believe I have to say this, but if you are making suspicious, potentially criminal transactions, Venmo is not the app to use. Venmo is for one thing and one thing only: passing judgment on friends’ spending habits while obsessing over wild financial mysteries.”

He added, “And look, I have to tell you, Matt Gaetz has denied all accusations. And I’m sure there will be a lot more to say about all of this when he goes to prison.”

But earlier on in the program, the British-born Oliver addressed the passing of Prince Philip, aka the Duke of Edinburgh. Philip, the longtime husband of British royal Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. And while the cause of death has not been announced, Philip is said to have died peacefully (according to the palace).

“In the U.K., Prince Philip died, which is a tragedy if you don’t know a single thing about him,” cracked Oliver. “And even if you know a little bit about him, you might not know this.”

Oliver then threw to a clip from Sky News of a British pundit who, when asked how Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II met, replied, “Well, they were related.”

“Yeah, it’s true. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are cousins who later got married—also known as a Giuliani meet cute,” offered Oliver.

Prince Philip indeed left a complicated legacy—one that included plenty of charity work but also a long history of racism.