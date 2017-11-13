John Oliver: President Trump’s Kim Jong Un Tweet May Cause ‘a Nuclear Apocalypse’

John Oliver kicked off the fourth season finale of his Emmy-winning HBO talk show Last Week Tonight with a “lightning recap of the week,” including a brief riff on the biggest news out of Hollywood: the fall of renowned comedian Louis C.K.

Yes, this week in Tinseltown terribleness offered us “The New York Times reporting Louis C.K.’s gross sexual misconduct, which is completely indefensible, and which inevitably resulted in the cancellation of his new film, Exhibit A if This Ever Goes to Trial.”

At least five then up-and-coming female comedians have accused C.K. of extreme sexual harassment—trapping them in a room and forcing them to watch him masturbate. The deeply disturbing (yet widely whispered) revelations resulted in FX, HBO, and Netflix severing professional ties with the comic, and The Orchard canceling the release of his upcoming film/provocation, I Love You, Daddy.

“Now, as for the president,” Oliver continued, “he’s been overseas all week, which should have been relaxing for the rest of us—until this happened last night.”

Oliver then threw to a tweet from @realDonaldTrump, the online alias of the biggest troll in Twitterville: the 45th president of the United States.

Yes, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un calling President Trump “old” apparently got under his spray-tanned skin. After all, he once told Dr. Oz, “I feel the same age as [Tom Brady],” adding that he sees a 35-year-old when he looks in the mirror (Brady is an in-shape 40, Trump is 71 and fluctuates between three and four chins).

“This would be the stupidest possible reason for all of us to die,” Oliver remarked of the Lil’ Kim tweet. “I’m serious: If the entire country simultaneously tripped while putting on its underwear and fell face-forward into the toilet, got stuck, and drowned, it would be considerably less stupid than if that tweet caused a nuclear apocalypse.”

Later on in the program, Oliver sped through a recap of Trump’s chaotic first year in the White House, concluding: “Trump’s presidency is like one of his handshakes: It pulls you in whether you like it or not.”