Johnny Depp Returns to Witness Stand in Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp returned to the stand on Wednesday morning in the ongoing defamation case between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and offered some of his most pointed responses yet to her testimony accusing him of serial domestic violence.

Shortly after his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Kate Moss, shot down a rumor that Depp had pushed her down a staircase decades ago, Depp reiterated his previous claims that Heard was abusive and he the real victim. He also seemed to key early on testimony offered by Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, who stood out as the first witness to say she saw Depp attack Heard.

Depp suggested Henriquez was a victim of Heard, too.

“Amber’s sister Whitney always seemed to get the dirty end of the stick, and I felt for her for that because it wasn’t new,” he said. “It had been there for life. It was pretty obvious.”

Asked, “What has it been like for you to listen to Ms. Heard’s testimony at this trial?” Depp paused for several seconds and said, “Insane.”

“It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence—sexual violence—that she attributed to me, that she accused me of,” he elaborated. “I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth, but there are times when one simply has to because it’s gotten out of control.”

Depp’s legal team is wrapping up the testimony phase of the trial before closing arguments with a string of rebuttal witnesses, including Depp himself. The actor and Pirates of the Caribbean star addressed the court in a deep, rheumy voice, and at a deliberate, sometimes halting pace in testimony dotted with asides.

One was directed tartly at the lawyer raising objections for Heard, Benjamin Rottenborn. Depp referred to him as “Mr. Rotten,” then corrected it to “Mr. Rottenborn.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him even without naming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed identifying herself as a victim of domestic violence. Heard is counter-suing for $100 million, claiming Depp and his former lawyer defamed her by labeling her allegations a “hoax.” Each has accused the other of violent abuses and career-damaging lies.

Near the end of an hour of friendly questioning by one of his lawyers, Depp called Heard’s allegations “horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel and all false. All false.”

“No human being is perfect,” he said. “But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse—all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out. So this is not easy for any of us. I know that. But no matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth and I have spoken up for what I’ve been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years.”