‘Wake-Up Call’: Second Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Illness Dims Hope for Short-Term Relief

It happened again.

The scramble for a novel coronavirus vaccine hit a new roadblock on Monday when pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson paused large-scale, Phase 3 trials of its vaccine candidate after a test subject got sick. The testing halt increases to two the number of major COVID-19 vaccine contenders that are on hold owing to possible safety risks, further clouding the picture of when inoculation might bring the coronavirus nightmare to an end.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.