Join the Party: BevCon is Set to Kick Off in Los Angeles

In just a few weeks, Los Angeles will play host to the ultimate cocktail pop up.

Some of the most famous bartenders and liquor experts and authors will gather at the Line Hotel in downtown Los Angeles for industry event, BevCon.

The three-day conference (August 19-21), which started in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 and relocated to sunny L.A. for this year’s edition, features a range of seminars, parties, readings and special bar pop-ups with top mixologists.

A full-access festival pass costs $400 and includes admission to all the learning sessions, several meals, opening and closing party tickets, a gift bag and more! (You can also buy a day pass for just Monday or Tuesday for $200 per day.)

Highlights of the festival include a panel on whether you should take your liquor brand national, which is moderated by Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum, a session on hip hop’s influence on the world of wine and spirits with alcohol educator Tanisha Townsend, and a talk about how to create a zero-waste bar program with L.A. bartenders Aaron Polsky from Harvard & Stone and Kim Stodel from Providence Restaurant.

And don’t miss the welcome party at The Unique Space on the evening of Sunday, August 19!

Buy your tickets now and we will see you in Los Angeles!