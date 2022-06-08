‘Joker 2’ Confirmed by Director Todd Phillips
WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY, AGAIN
It’s the Joker sequel we deserve, but not the one we need right now. Months after rumors began to fly that anti-woke crusader Todd Phillips was gearing up to set pen to paper and co-write another movie about the Clown Prince of Crime, the director has officially confirmed Joker: Folie à Deux. The working title was revealed Tuesday on Instagram by Phillips, who also posted an image of Joker star Joaquin Phoenix paging through the script. While Phoenix has not officially signed on to reapply his clown makeup, Deadline reported Tuesday that the actor was close to signing a deal. Joker was a smash in 2019, grossing more than $1 billion worldwide and picking up 12 Oscar nods and two wins. Phillips did not reveal any plot details on Instagram, though the title Folie à Deux, a French term translatable as “shared madness,” indicates the introduction of another major player. Batman? Harley Quinn? Gaggy? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, there’s still a chance Phillips will see the light and switch the working title to what the people really want—Joker 2: It’s Jokin’ Time.