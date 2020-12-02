Ossoff Goes for Perdue’s Jugular in GA Senate Race

“This is what really pisses people off about politics and politicians, and rich people in general,” said John Anzalone, Biden’s chief pollster in the 2020 presidential race.

Sam Brodey

Congressional Reporter

ATLANTA—For months, Jon Ossoff has focused his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia on the Democratic Party’s standard slate of 2020 issues, like health care, climate change, and the COVID-19 response.

But as the runoff campaign to decide control of the Senate heats up, Ossoff is increasingly leaning on another issue: his Republican opponent’s stock portfolio.

So far, Ossoff and fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock have been essentially running as a team in Georgia's two runoffs. But their opponents are different, and Ossoff is beginning to ratchet up his efforts to blow a hole through the polished reputation of his rival, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), with new developments about Perdue’s personal financial moves in Washington.