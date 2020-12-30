Jon Ossoff Hijacks Fox News Airtime to Take Down Perdue and Loeffler

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff on Wednesday morning turned the tables on Fox News, using the opportunity of an impromptu live interview to lambaste his Republican opponent Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who is running in another Senate runoff race.

During a campaign stop in Marietta, Georgia, Ossoff was approached by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who let the Democrat know they were live on-air and whether he’d be willing to take a few questions.

Doocy first asked the 33-year-old candidate to talk about what “relevant experience” he had when it came to delivering on his promises as senator, prompting Ossoff to briefly tout his journalistic career of “fighting injustice, exposing war crimes, and corruption” before turning his attention to Perdue and Loeffler.

“Right now we have a crisis of corruption in American politics and since we are live on Fox let me take this opportunity to address directly the Fox audience,” he declared. “We have two United States senators in Georgia who have blatantly used their offices to enrich themselves.”

Loeffler and Perdue are two of the wealthiest members of the Senate and both have come under intense scrutiny over their vast stock portfolios and personal financial dealings while in office. Democrats, meanwhile, have flooded the state with ads hammering the two Republicans over investigations into their stock trading activities.

After Ossoff made his campaign pitch to Fox News viewers, Doocy then jumped in to ask him about Loeffler’s latest attacks on her Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, bringing up accusations surrounding a children’s camp Warnock used to direct.

“Any concern that the allegations of wrongdoing against Reverend Warnock could possibly be a drag on the Democratic ticket next week?” the Fox News correspondent pressed.

“None whatsoever,” Ossoff insisted. “Reverend Warnock addressed this issue a year ago and here’s the bottom line: Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman. Kelly Loeffler has been campaigning with a klansman.”

The Senate hopeful was referencing Loeffler recently posing for a campaign event photo with Chester Doles, a neo-Nazi and longtime Ku Klux Klan member who marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Loeffler’s campaign, meanwhile, quickly distanced itself from Doles, saying the senator “had no idea who that was” and would have “kicked him out immediately” if she had known.

“So she’s stooping to these vicious personal attacks to distract from the fact that she has been campaigning with a former member of the Ku Klux Klan,” Ossof concluded. “We deserve better than that.”