Breonna Taylor Raid Cop: If We Just Stormed Her Door, She’d Still Be Alive

In an exclusive interview with ABC News and the Louisville Courier Journal, the police officer at the center of the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March insists the killing of the unarmed black woman was not about race.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was injured when he caught fire from Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker as he and two other officers attempted a no-knock drug raid at 1 a.m. said, “This is not us going, hunting somebody down. This is not kneeling on a neck. It’s nothing like that.” Taylor was shot six times in a hail of 32 bullets shot into the dark apartment.

“Because this is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that,” he said. “It’s not Ahmaud Arbery. It’s nothing like it. These are two totally different types of incidences. It’s not a race thing like people wanna try to make it to be. It’s not.”

He blames misinformation and the timing of the fatal shooting so close to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis for the backlash and insists that the only mistake he and his team made was in giving Taylor too much time to answer her door after repeated announcements of “Police, search warrant.”

Instead, he said, he and then-Detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove should have stormed her door without knocking. Mattingly was shot in the thigh when Walker opened fire. Walker has insisted he did not know police were at the door. Cosgrove has been subsequently identified as the officer who fired the bullets that killed Taylor.

“There’s a reason the police were there that night,” he said. “And if you’re law-abiding citizen, the only contact you’ll probably ever have with the police is running into them in Thorntons or if you get a speeding ticket. Other than that, unless you know them, you're not really dealing with the police.”

Mattingly said that while Taylor’s name was not on the search warrant intended to find drugs tied to her previous boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, they did not anticipate Walker, her current boyfriend, to be at her home. “We expected that Breonna was going to be there by herself. That’s why we gave her so much time. And in my opinion that was a mistake,” the 47-year-old officer told Good Morning America, insisting that there was no way Walker did not know they were law-enforcement officers when he opened fire because of the loud knock.

“Everybody knows the police knock,” Mattingly said. “When that took place for that long—and they had that much time to think and react and formulate a plan—I don’t know he didn’t hear us. We were talking 20 feet away through a thin metal door.”

He insists Taylor would be alive if they had stormed the door. “No. 1, we would have either served the no-knock warrant or we would have done the normal thing we do, which is five to 10 seconds. To not give people time to formulate a plan, not give people time to get their senses so they have an idea of what they're doing.” he said. “Because if that had happened... Breonna Taylor would be alive, 100 percent.”

Mattingly, who has not previously spoken publicly, said he felt empathy for Taylor’s family, but blamed the her family’s lawyers, Ben Crump and Sam Aguiar. Crump, a civil-rights lawyer, has is also representing the interests of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

The real blame in turning the accidental shooting into a race crime is thanks to “Crump and the Sam Aguiar, to inflame people to get the end result they wanted,” he said.

“I feel for her. I hurt for her mother and for her sisters,” Mattingly said. “It’s not just a passing ‘Oh, this is part of the job, we did it and move on.’ It’s not like that. I mean Breonna Taylor is now attached to me for the rest of my life.”