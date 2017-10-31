Jordan Klepper Dismantles Hannity’s ‘Spooky’ Hillary Obsession

Jordan Klepper has uncovered a “spooky” new trend in conservative media: Trump-supporting pundits keep forgetting that Hillary Clinton isn’t the president.

“Open your eyes,” the host of Comedy Central’s The Opposition told his viewers Halloween night before showing clips of the “eerily similar mistakes” that Corey Lewandowski, Sean Hannity and other Trump supporters have made in recent days.

It all culminated last night when Hannity delivered an epic rant against “President Clinton” on his Fox News show.

“Did you catch it?” Klepper asked. “It’s like their mouths have been taken over by the popular vote.”

“Now, you might say that they’ve worked themselves into a frenzy,” he continued. “That they instinctively refer to Hillary Clinton as president because they need her in a position of power in order to explain Trump’s inability to govern. You might say that, if you’re an idiot.”

That theory, that Trump’s most fervent allies really want Clinton to be president, echoes what director Richard Linklater told The Daily Beast about his old friend and the inspiration for The Opposition, Alex Jones.

“A slip of the tongue? No such thing,” Klepper said. “French kisses are a myth!” Instead, he posited that Clinton has “infected” the pundits’ minds. “I don’t what kind of voodoo, hoodoo, Hulu, Amazon Prime she’s spinning here, but it must be stopped!”