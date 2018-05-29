Jordan Klepper Mocks Roseanne Defenders: First Amendment Grants Everyone the ‘Right to a Sitcom’

“Jordan Klepper” — the right-wing conspiracy-spouting character played by comedian Jordan Klepper on Comedy Central’s The Opposition — is furious about ABC’s decision to cancel Roseanne.

“I knew the liberals wouldn’t let a Trump-positive show on the air,” Klepper told viewers in an online exclusive clip Tuesday afternoon. “What changed, ABC? Because Roseanne has been writing racist tweets for forever,” he added, revealing one from 2013 in which she called former National Security Advisor Susan Rice a “man with big swinging ape balls.”

The network’s decision to cancel its most popular show came after Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist message about another former Obama administration official, Valerie Jarrett. Barr ultimately apologized for calling Jarrett a cross between the “muslim brotherhood” and “planet of the apes,” but it was too little, too late.

“Maybe this new one was just her workshopping season two episodes ideas,” Klepper said. “Like how she accused her Muslim neighbors of being terrorists. That’s just fun family television!”

Klepper predicted that Roseanne will be back. “Because sorry, ABC, but the First Amendment grants everyone in America the right to a sitcom!”

“And sure, it doesn’t have to be on ABC,” he continued. “Maybe it’ll go to whatever the white nationalist version of Roku is. Or ‘NetfliKKKs.’ Because Roseanne was just doing what she promised she would do: Show us Trump’s America.”