DeSantis’ Surgeon General Outdoes Demon Sperm Doc

DANGEROUS DUO

Joseph Lapado undermines vaccines with a patina of rationality.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

opinion

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

At least you knew right away that Dr. Stella Immanuel was nuts when she spoke about demon semen.

The far more dangerous of the white-coated figures of America’s Frontline Doctors who appeared in a press conference outside the U.S. Supreme Court last year was Dr. Joseph Lapado.

Lapado gave the impression of talking sense until you realized that he was joining Immanuel in endorsing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 despite extensive scientific research finding it had no therapeutic value and might even be dangerous.