Joseph Maguire Hearing Shows How Democrats Could Still Blow Donald Trump’s Impeachment

In the first hearing of the new world we’re in, you would have thought the Democrats’ mission was not to impeach the president but to impeach the witness before them.

That would be the acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, a Navy Seal for 34 years and a public servant who’s taken the oath of office 11 times and who came across as the sort of person you’d want to list as your emergency contact.

In treating him as a hostile witness, the Democrats on Adam Schiff’s foreign affairs committee sacrificed the opportunity to present the first coherent narrative of the remarkable revelations of the last few days. They’d had the whistleblower’s complaint in their hands since the night before, a summary of the actual call to Ukraine, the Inspector General’s letter outlining his interviews with suspect officials in the White House, and cameras trained on them for three hours.