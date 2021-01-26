Josh Hawley, Could You Stop Your Whining for Five Seconds?

Authoritarians like Sen. Josh Hawley don’t have much to talk about these days. Their little insurrection failed and their Dear Leader is gone, his stewardship having helped kill more Americans than World War II.

But they’ve still got the politics of aggrievement. Of victimhood. Of straight-up whining.

Take this past weekend, when Hawley mewled about being silenced—on the cover of a major national newspaper. “It was the absolute pinnacle of the very white, downy white, snowy top of Mount Snowflake,” Rick Wilson laughs on the latest edition of The New Abnormal.

“Oh, I can’t, I can’t say a word—except on the Senate floor, where I was elected by the people of Missouri. I can’t say a word—except on Fox, the largest cable network in the country. I can't say a word—except the New York Post, which is millions of people every day. I can’t say a word except on Facebook and Twitter and TikTok, and every other platform in America,’” Rick adds, channeling Hawley.

“But what you should be saying, Josh Hawley, you fucking snake, is this: ‘I apologize to the family of officer Brian Sicknick for having incited the crowd which murdered him.’ So Josh is not muzzled. He just lacks a moral compass to speak the truth about what he is,” Rick says.

Speaking of the Senate, Adam Jentleson—author of Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy—joins the show to talk about how the Democrats can free themselves from Mitch McConnell’s grasp.

And speaking of problems with the truth, a number of MAGA men could be in a world of trouble for airing a bunch of nonsensical conspiracy theories about Dominion, the election technology firm. The company has sued a bunch of folks in greater Trumplandia for defamation. The latest: Rudy Giuliani, for a cool $1.3 billion.

“If you haven’t read this filing, it is quite something,” says Molly Jong-Fast. “It includes such things as: ‘Also during that defamatory podcast, Rudy claimed supplements would cure his viewers’ achy joints and muscles and implored them to stop wasting money and switch. He instructed them to use his name when ordering and said they could get a second bottle free if they ordered now.’”

But what’s really “interesting about this lawsuit is that they use Tucker Carlson’s statements that there’s no there there to then attack Sean Hannity—and to ask why Fox news gave Giuliani a platform on Sean Hannity’s show, even though Tucker Carlson had said it was a scam,” she adds.

Rudy and the rest are talking tough. But their lies—that Dominion “really is a Venezuelan company” (it’s Canadian) and helped steal the election (no)—are too big. They are going to have to back down, Rick predicts, or pay up. “The fact of the matter is, Molly, Dominion has them all by the balls.”

