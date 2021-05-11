Josh Hawley Is Basically Making Meth for MAGA Nation

Josh Hawley isn’t actually dealing meth out to Trumpers (that we know of!) but he and his fellow GOPers have major Breaking Bad vibes when it comes to supplying the Trump base with BS.

According to Bulwark Editor-In-Chief Charlie Sykes, they have the right amount of intelligence and self-grandeur to pull it off.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is dumber than a box of hair,” he says. But “the Josh Hawleys and the Ted Cruzes, they know what they’re doing. They’re using their education, their insight, in order to propagate this stuff. And that’s the problem. They’re vying with one another who can sell the purest grade crap on the street. Josh Hawley is down there in the hazmat suit trying to develop the purest possible form of crazy meth now.”

Speaking of MAGA meth, The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast wants to know, what is going on in McCarthy’s goldfish brain? And what the hell is a bamboo ballot? Sykes says that its an election fraud type conspiracy out of Arizona in which people believe some of the election ballots were made in China, with bamboo. (We're also scratching our heads.)

Then! TNA’s favorite vaccine disinfo buster, Dr. Eric Topol, shares the next big COVID vax move that could change the game and why employers should (and may) require the shot for employees to work.

“It’s just like we have flu vaccines in many states that are a requirement in the health-care community,” he says. “So we'll see a gradual thing.”

As for helping countries that are in bad shape right now, Topol says there is no need to wait until we’ve vaccinated everyone here: “No, it should be in parallel. It should be simultaneous. So we haven't done enough yet to help countries throughout the world. And we should be.”

Plus! Democratic pollster John Anzalone makes the case that Biden is America’s new Marvel hero, and will sway voters in the future. But Molly isn’t convinced.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.