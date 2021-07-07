Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated in Attack on His Home

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, has been assassinated at his home, according to the country’s interim prime minister.

Moïse’s wife is also said to have been injured during a deadly raid on the presidential quarters in the dead of night.

A statement from Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, said the attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “A group of individuals who have not been identified, some of whom were speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and fatally injured the Head of State,” he wrote.

Joseph said the first lady was also shot but has survived the attack. He condemned the “odious, inhuman, and barbaric act” and appealed for calm, adding: “All measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of the State and to protect the Nation. Democracy and the Republic will win out.”

AFP also quoted Joseph saying he has assumed control of the country and is blaming outsiders for the fatal attack. “The president was assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish,” he reportedly said.

According to videos from the scene as reported by the Miami Herald, a man with an American accent was impersonating a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency operative. “DEA operation. Everybody stand down. DEA operation. Everybody back up, stand down,” he said.

Earlier this year, Haiti was rocked by mass anti-government protests, with thousands taking to the streets in February to question the legitimacy of Moïse’s presidency. Haiti’s opposition argued that his five-year term should have ended this year, but he insisted he had one more year to serve.

There were supposed to have been elections held in 2018, but Moïse had been ruling by decree and declared that there was too much instability to hold free and fair elections.

The president said earlier this year that an assassination plot against him had been foiled by his security agencies, announcing in February: “I thank my head of security at the palace. The goal of these people was to make an attempt on my life... That plan was aborted.”

More to follow...