Joy Behar Apologizes for Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner: ‘I Just Didn’t Get Enough Sleep’

Joy Behar issued a kinda-sorta apology after repeatedly misgendering celebrity activist Caitlyn Jenner during Friday’s broadcast of The View, claiming she simply hadn’t slept enough.

During a panel discussion on Jenner’s longshot Republican bid for California governor, Behar called the former Olympic champion “he” multiple times. Whule addressing co-host Sunny Hostin, Behar brought up how Jenner has stacked her campaign team with former aides and advisers to former President Donald Trump.

“He’s got this guy Brad Pascale running his campaign. What do you think about that?” Behar asked. “I mean that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign—or her campaign, rather.”

Despite the fact that she eventually corrected herself while questioning Hostin, Behar once again misgendered the reality TV star while wrapping up the segment.

“I think that he should—she, rather—should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California,” she declared.

Coming back from commercial break, Behar immediately addressed the issue. But her apology may have seemed somewhat lacking, especially considering how much she has boasted of her LGBTQ advocacy.

“So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” she said. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night.”

She continued: “I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

This wasn’t the first time Behar apologized for comments she made on Friday’s show, either.

At the top of the broadcast, Behar introduced a segment about a parent demanding a Georgia school board end its mask mandate for young children by describing the mom as “bitching about it.”

After co-host Meghan McCain objected to that characterization, Behar somewhat took it back.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have said she was ‘bitching,’” she stated. “I apologize. It just slipped out.”