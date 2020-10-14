Joy Behar Blasts ‘Out of Line’ Blitzer for Grilling Pelosi: ‘Wolfy, Calm Down!’

The View’s Joy Behar rallied to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s defense on Wednesday following the speaker’s combative interview with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, adding that Blitzer was “out of line” with his confrontational approach and should “calm down.”

During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday afternoon, Pelosi called the veteran CNN anchor a Republican “apologist” as he repeatedly grilled her on the stalemate between Democrats, Senate Republicans, and the White House on the long-stalled coronavirus stimulus package. The speaker also accused Blitzer of not knowing what he’s “talking about” while the host continuously pushed her to accept the $1.8 trillion compromise deal to help Americans currently in need.

With Pelosi facing criticism over the way she handled the interview, View host Whoopi Goldberg noted that the speaker was probably a “little ticked” that she’s “spent months trying to get the Republicans to come to the table and talk about this” and was asked by Blitzer why “she’s dragging her feet.”

“I think she just wasn’t having it,” Goldberg added.

Behar, meanwhile, noted that Pelosi had passed a stimulus bill in the House months ago before saying that the only reason “we’re all in this position” is because President Donald Trump has “completely bungled” the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is why people are in the condition and the positions that we’re in, and Wolf, I love Wolf,” the liberal host continued. “Who doesn’t love Wolf? We all love Wolf, but he was out of line. He doesn’t know what’s going on behind closed doors. He’s not in on the deal, you know?”

The segment then briefly went sideways as the arm of Behar’s husband Steve Janowitz, who was apparently operating the remote camera from Behar’s home, inadvertently appeared on-screen.

“Your arm is right in front of the camera,” Behar exclaimed as the rest of the panel laughed and cracked jokes.

After getting back on track, Behar said that the Trump administration’s proposal is insufficient and that the Democrats “have a real long-term deal going on,” insisting Pelosi’s proposal is needed because “we all know we’re going to be in this for another year.”

She then wrapped up with one final message to Blitzer.

“So, Wolfy, calm down,” she declared, “and let Nancy do her job.”