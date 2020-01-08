Joy Behar: It’s ‘Good News’ That White Nationalists Are Turning on Trump Over Soleimani

The View’s Joy Behar on Wednesday celebrated noxious white supremacist Richard Spencer’s disavowal of President Donald Trump over escalating tensions with Iran, calling Spencer’s slam of Trump “some good news.”

Following Iran’s missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases housing American troops on Tuesday evening, Spencer—who helped organize the deadly white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville—took to Twitter to declare: “I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016.”

Moments before Trump told the nation that they should be “extremely grateful” that Iran “appears to be standing down,” The View hosts discussed public reactions to Tuesday night’s strikes, which Iran said was in retaliation for Trump killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“There’s one small thing,” Behar said, adding that it was “some good news.”

“This is a tiny thing that I noticed,” she continued. “Do you remember Richard Spencer? He’s basically the organizer of Unite the Right, the white-nationalist group that was marching in Charlottesville and was all-in for Trump. Not anymore!”

“Wow!” Behar exclaimed after reading Spencer’s Trump-bashing tweet, prompting the crowd to applaud. “That’s interesting!”

Asked why she thought Spencer was splitting from Trump, the fervent Trump critic replied: “It’s like I said yesterday, Trump ran on not invading and being a warmonger. These people, they’re the ones who are going to go.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, noted that racists like Spencer were dropping their support for the president “because they’re nationalists.”

Of course, what Behar seemed to miss is that even if Spencer et al stop supporting Trump, they will still be avowed disciples of a dangerous white-nationalist ideology.