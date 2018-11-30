“Did he call me a bitch?” Joy Behar asked after The View played the clip of Kid Rock talking about her on Fox & Friends this morning.

Yes, he most certainly did.

During an appearance with Steve Doocy, an admittedly intoxicated Kid Rock said, “The division in the country right now, it’s so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another… God forbid you say something a little wrong—you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic.” He then added, “And I would say love everybody, except I’d say screw that Joy Behar bitch. Everybody but that!”

Laughing, Doocy quickly said, “You cannot say that” and apologized on behalf of the show.

“Yes,” co-host Sunny Hostin said, answering Behar’s question. “And you come for one of us, you came for all of us, Kid Rock!”

“Well, all I can say is, this bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar said. “Come on down.”

Abby Huntsman, who used to co-anchor Fox & Friends, commended Doocy for how he dealt with the situation live in the moment. “I thought the way he handled it in that moment to apologize and say this should not be said,” she said. “I've been in those moments where someone called former President Obama a racist on the air. You have to react in those moments because it doesn’t represent who you are. It’s important to point out that they handled it well.”

“What is it about me that he feels he needs to say that though?” Behar asked, seeming taken aback by the whole thing. “Who am I? I'm just a comedian on a show. Why doesn’t he go after the big shots? Why me?”

After calling Behar a “very powerful voice,” Meghan McCain said, “I don't agree with calling any woman a bitch for having a political opinion,” adding, “people do it to me all the time.” She then led her co-hosts in making fun of Kid Rock’s real name: Bob.

“Listen, I'm having a difficult week,” Behar, who celebrated her 20-year anniversary co-hosting The View this week, said later. “Too much attention on me. Yesterday was a whole big thing. Today it's another. I can't take it.”

But she did see the upside in the fact that Fox News finally had to “apologize for something.” Or as McCain put it: “That should be your 20th anniversary gift, Fox having to apologize to you.”